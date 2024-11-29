Sony PlayStation 5 Pro officially goes on sale in Ukraine for ₴40,000

PlayStation 5 Pro has officially gone on sale in Ukraine. Major retailers such as Rozetka, MOYO, Citrus and Foxtrot are offering the new console for ₴42,999. The model has improved specifications, including a more powerful graphics processor, an improved ray tracing system and support for resolutions up to 8K.

The kit includes a DualSense wireless controller, horizontal legs for the stand, an HDMI cable, a power cord and the installed game ASTRO’s PLAYROOM. The console does not have a built-in disc drive, which corresponds to the digital version.

Despite the high official cost, the Sony PlayStation console is of interest, but users have noticed a significant price difference between Ukraine and the USA, where the PS5 Pro costs $699. Store representatives explained that the price is regulated by the manufacturer and takes into account official duties, taxes and logistics.

On OLX and other unofficial sites, the PS5 Pro can be found for ₴35,000–₴38,000, but such options do not include an official warranty.

The first batch of the device is limited, and retailers warn of a possible shortage. Those wishing to purchase the console are advised not to postpone their order.

Situation on the international market: