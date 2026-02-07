Skoda to produce its millionth car in 2025

In 2025, Škoda Auto produced 1,065,000 vehicles worldwide – 15% more than the year before, and this is the brand’s best result in the last six years.

The main plant in Mladá Boleslav produced 605,600 vehicles, and also assembled more than 329,000 batteries for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids of Škoda and other Volkswagen Group models.

In total, the company also produced more than 1,030,000 transmissions and more than 500,000 engines. In the electric vehicle segment, 112,500 Elroq compact crossovers have been produced since January 2025, and production of the larger Enyaq has reached around 77,000 units.

Škoda emphasizes that the Mladá Boleslav plant remains the only one in the Volkswagen Group where cars with internal combustion engines and fully electric models are assembled on the same production line.

Skoda car production map in 2025

“For the first time in six years, we have exceeded the milestone of 1,000,000 Škoda cars produced,” said Andreas Dick, Board Member for Production and Logistics. “This is a great achievement and the result of the coordinated work of our production teams.”

The Kvasiny plant increased production volumes to 301,500 vehicles compared to 248,000 a year earlier. Production in India doubled to 73,800 vehicles thanks to the launch of the new Kylaq crossover. In addition, Škoda opened a new plant in Vietnam together with Thanh Cong Group, where 2,500 Slavia and Kushaq cars were assembled from kits supplied from India.