Samsung QN90F with a diagonal of 115″ – the largest Neo QLED TV25.08.25
Samsung has taken the super-large TV segment to a new level with the 115-inch Neo QLED QN90F, the largest model in its lineup.
The TV is aimed at true movie lovers who want to recreate the feeling of a movie theater at home. The price corresponds to the scale – $26,999, and Samsung considers it competitive in its class.
At the heart of the system is the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, which is responsible for intelligent image enhancement. Thanks to the Supersize Picture Enhancer function, the image retains detail even on such a large screen, while Quantum Matrix Technology Pro technology provides precise zonal backlighting. For working with content in lower resolutions, 4K AI Upscaling Pro is provided.
The quality of color and contrast in real time is enhanced by Neo Quantum HDR Pro and Auto HDR Remastering Pro, which transform a standard image into something closer to HDR.
The TV supports a 144Hz refresh rate thanks to Motion Xcelerator 144Hz and AI Motion Enhancer Pro for maximum motion clarity. The audio system with Object Tracking Sound+ synchronizes sound with on-screen action, creating a sense of spatial presence.
