Samsung Odyssey OLED G50SF – surprisingly inexpensive 27″ gaming monitor for $370

Samsung has introduced a new 27-inch Odyssey OLED G50SF gaming monitor, which is positioned as a more affordable version of the Odyssey OLED model.

The device has a 27-inch QD-OLED panel with a resolution of QHD (2560×1440 pixels), a refresh rate of up to 180 Hz and a response time of 0.03 ms (GTG). The maximum brightness is 200 cd/m2, the minimum is 190 cd/m2, and the contrast ratio reaches 1,000,000:1. The manufacturer claims coverage of the DCI-P3 color space at 99%.

The model supports playback of content in HDR10 format, as well as AMD FreeSync and G-Sync synchronization technologies, which reduce frame tearing during the game. In addition, the functions Glare-Free, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker are provided. The viewing angles are 178 degrees both horizontally and vertically.

The set of monitor interfaces includes one DisplayPort 1.2 port, HDMI 2.0 and a headphone jack. The device’s power consumption is 28 W in normal mode and up to 78 W at maximum load.

The stand allows you to adjust the screen tilt from -2 to 15 degrees, and the possibility of wall mounting according to the VESA standard is also provided.

So far, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G50SF is only available in the Chinese market, where it is priced at approximately $370. The international release of the model is expected to take place closer to the end of 2025.