Samsung is preparing a triple folding smartphone

Samsung plans to release a new smartphone with an innovative triple folding screen in 2025. The technology for such a device has already been developed, and the company is preparing to start deliveries. However, the final release decision will depend on the MX division, which is responsible for the development of sophisticated phones.

Plans to release a triple-folding smartphone came amid declining demand for the Galaxy Fold6 and Flip6 models, which led to a more than 10% drop in orders for foldable OLED panels. In 2024, the supply of such displays will decrease by 40%, to 12 million units.

In an attempt to attract more buyers, Samsung is also considering releasing a more affordable version of the Galaxy Flip. Although the company has already announced that it will not release cheaper models of the Fold series.