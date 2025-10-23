Samsung Galaxy XR is the first mixed reality headset to run the dedicated Android XR OS23.10.25
Samsung officially announced the Galaxy XR, its first fully standalone mixed reality headset, previously known under the codename Project Moohan. The device marks the debut of the Android XR platform, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm, and marks the beginning of a new era in Samsung’s AI device ecosystem.
The Galaxy XR resembles the Apple Vision Pro in concept and appearance, but has several advantages that could make it a more mainstream product.
The Samsung Galaxy XR headset features
- two high-resolution micro-OLED displays,
- a flagship Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip,
- multiple cameras for passthrough mode and gesture tracking,
- built-in speakers with spatial sound.
The Galaxy XR supports voice and gesture control, as well as integration with the Gemini AI assistant. This allows the headset to analyze the user’s surroundings, helping them navigate, control apps, and perform tasks intuitively. Android XR apps are supported, including YouTube, Google Workspace, and creative services.
Samsung Galaxy XR Design and Battery Life
The body is made of lightweight plastic with a soft back and is adjustable using a dial mechanism. Unlike the Vision Pro, this headset does not have an external display to show the user’s eyes.
It features a removable battery with up to 2 hours of battery life, as well as USB-C, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
Price and Availability
Sales have already begun in Korea and the US at $1,800—almost half the price of the Apple Vision Pro. A global release is expected in the coming months.
Bonuses for Buyers
Users who purchase the Galaxy XR by the end of the year will receive the Explorer Pack, a subscription bundle:
- 12 months of Google AI Pro,
- YouTube Premium and Google Play Pass,
- 3 months of YouTube TV,
- 12 months of NBA League Pass,
- access to NFL PRO ERA, Project Pulsar (Adobe), Asteroid, and Calm.
The Galaxy XR thus becomes the first real competitor to the Vision Pro and a signal that Samsung intends to actively enter the spatial computing and AI interface market.
