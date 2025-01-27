S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Indiana Jones, Lords of the Fallen: a known list of games that will support Nvidia DLSS 4

At CES 2025, Nvidia unveiled a new version of its DLSS 4 image scaling technology, which promises significant performance gains through the use of artificial intelligence and neural shaders.

Nvidia DLSS 4 will be available on all RTX 20-series graphics cards and above. However, buyers of the new 50-series GPUs will receive an exclusive Multi Frame Generation feature. This technology allows you to generate up to three additional frames for each render, which in total increases the frame rate by up to eight times compared to traditional rendering. At the time of the announcement, NVIDIA said that DLSS 4 would be available in 75 games.

Full list of games with DLSS 4 support: