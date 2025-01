S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Indiana Jones, Lords of the Fallen: a known list of games that will support Nvidia DLSS 4

At CES 2025, Nvidia unveiled a new version of its DLSS 4 image scaling technology, which promises significant performance gains through the use of artificial intelligence and neural shaders.

Nvidia DLSS 4 will be available on all RTX 20-series graphics cards and above. However, buyers of the new 50-series GPUs will receive an exclusive Multi Frame Generation feature. This technology allows you to generate up to three additional frames for each render, which in total increases the frame rate by up to eight times compared to traditional rendering. At the time of the announcement, NVIDIA said that DLSS 4 would be available in 75 games.

Full list of games with DLSS 4 support:

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Akimbot

Alan Wake 2

Aunt Fatima

Backrooms: Escape Together

Bears in Space

Bellwright

Crown Simulator

Cyberpunk 2077

D5 Render

DESORDRE: A Puzzle Adventure

Deceit 2

Deep Rock Galactic

Deliver Us to Mars

Desynced: Autonomous Colony Simulator

Diablo IV

Direct Contact

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dugeonborne

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

Enlisted

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Fort Solis

Frostpunk 2

Ghostrunner 2

God of War Ragnarök

Gray Zone Warfare

Ground Branch

Hitman World of Assassination

Hogwarts Legacy

ICARUS

Immortals of Aveum

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Jusant

JX Online 3

Kristala

Layers of Fear

Liminalcore

Lords of the Fallen

Marvel Rivals

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Mortal Online 2

Naraka Bladepoint

Need for Speed Unbound

Once Human

Outpost: Infinity Seige

Pax Dei

Payday 3

QANGA

Ready or Not

Remnant II

Satisfactory

SCUM

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Silent Hill 2

Skye: The Misty Isle

Slender: The Arrival

Squad

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Starship Troopers: Extermination

Still Wakes the Deep

Supermoves

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

The Axis Unseen

The Black Pool

THE FINALS

The First Descendent

The Thaumaturge

Torque Drift 2

Tribes 3: Rivals

Witchfire

World of Jade Dynasty