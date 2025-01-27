S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Diablo IV, Indiana Jones, Lords of the Fallen: a known list of games that will support Nvidia DLSS 427.01.25
At CES 2025, Nvidia unveiled a new version of its DLSS 4 image scaling technology, which promises significant performance gains through the use of artificial intelligence and neural shaders.
Nvidia DLSS 4 will be available on all RTX 20-series graphics cards and above. However, buyers of the new 50-series GPUs will receive an exclusive Multi Frame Generation feature. This technology allows you to generate up to three additional frames for each render, which in total increases the frame rate by up to eight times compared to traditional rendering. At the time of the announcement, NVIDIA said that DLSS 4 would be available in 75 games.
Full list of games with DLSS 4 support:
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
- Akimbot
- Alan Wake 2
- Aunt Fatima
- Backrooms: Escape Together
- Bears in Space
- Bellwright
- Crown Simulator
- Cyberpunk 2077
- D5 Render
- DESORDRE: A Puzzle Adventure
- Deceit 2
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Deliver Us to Mars
- Desynced: Autonomous Colony Simulator
- Diablo IV
- Direct Contact
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dugeonborne
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- Enlisted
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Fort Solis
- Frostpunk 2
- Ghostrunner 2
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gray Zone Warfare
- Ground Branch
- Hitman World of Assassination
- Hogwarts Legacy
- ICARUS
- Immortals of Aveum
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Jusant
- JX Online 3
- Kristala
- Layers of Fear
- Liminalcore
- Lords of the Fallen
- Marvel Rivals
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Mortal Online 2
- Naraka Bladepoint
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Once Human
- Outpost: Infinity Seige
- Pax Dei
- Payday 3
- QANGA
- Ready or Not
- Remnant II
- Satisfactory
- SCUM
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
- Skye: The Misty Isle
- Slender: The Arrival
- Squad
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Starship Troopers: Extermination
- Still Wakes the Deep
- Supermoves
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
- The Axis Unseen
- The Black Pool
- THE FINALS
- The First Descendent
- The Thaumaturge
- Torque Drift 2
- Tribes 3: Rivals
- Witchfire
- World of Jade Dynasty
