Red Dead Redemption 2 has been bought 65 million times

Take-Two Interactive released its report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, showing stable sales of its key projects. Grand Theft Auto V continues to hold its popularity with a total of 200 million copies sold.

At the same time, sales of Red Dead Redemption 2 increased significantly, surpassing the 65 million unit mark, despite the end of support for Red Dead Online. The game remains popular with free themed outfits and monthly bonuses that attract audiences.

The company’s net income for this period was $1.22 billion, which coincided with forecasts. Major sources of revenue include NBA 2K24 games and the Grand Theft Auto series. However, lower consumer spending impacted revenues from Grand Theft Auto Online and NBA 2K.

There has been no news on the next installment of Grand Theft Auto VI, except for confirmation that the game is expected to be released in the fall of 2025.

Previously, a research group from China and Singapore , which describes the concept of general computer control ( GCC) for artificial intelligence. As part of their experiments, the scientists trained an AI model powered by OpenAI GPT-4V to play Red Dead Redemption 2, a complex video game with a rich and diverse virtual world. This project aims to study the possibilities of creating advanced general artificial intelligence (AGI).

For interaction with a computer and interpretation of visual and audio signals, a special system called CRADLE, which includes six modules, was developed. The game was chosen for its complexity and action-packed nature, which provides a rich learning environment. The AI ​​learned to control the character using the mouse and keyboard, learning game mechanics from scratch and facing various tasks such as navigating the world and completing missions.

During the research, the AI ​​was able to successfully complete a number of the game’s missions, although some missions such as Protect Dutch with intense firefights and Search House with the need to explore a complex environment fell outside its scope. This project shows significant prospects for AI in learning and adapting to complex tasks in dynamic and unpredictable environments.

According to the results of the study, the weak point of the entire system was revealed – it is the GPT-4V machine vision system. It turned out that this II model does not cope with the processing of all visual information. In particular, there is a problem with understanding the mini-map, with the perception of obstacles in the game environment and other elements. So far, the capabilities of GPT-4V are not sufficient for accurate spatial-visual recognition.