Razer Cobra HyperSpeed mouse with 26,000 DPI costs $100

Razer has expanded its Cobra gaming mouse lineup with the introduction of the new Cobra HyperSpeed. This is a lighter version, weighing 62 grams, which is 15 grams less than the previous flagship Cobra Pro model.

The new product is equipped with a Razer Focus X 26K sensor with a maximum resolution of 26,000 DPI (versus 30,000 DPI in the older model). The mouse has 9 programmable buttons, as well as 4th generation optical switches rated for 100 million clicks. The scroll wheel is also optical, with an increased service life.

The backlighting is four-zone Razer Chroma RGB, supports up to 16.8 million colors and synchronizes with over 300 games. Among the software features is AI Prompt Master, which allows you to create intelligent macros using AI. The built-in memory contains up to five user profiles.

Connection is possible via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, and via USB Type-C cable. The claimed battery life is up to 110 hours in HyperSpeed mode and up to 170 hours when connected via Bluetooth.

The mouse is compatible with the HyperFlux V2 mouse pad, Mouse Dock Pro, and Wireless Charging Puck. It also supports HyperPolling technology with a polling rate of up to 8000 Hz.

The Cobra HyperSpeed costs $99.99 on the official Razer website.