Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed – wireless keyboard with replaceable switches16.07.25
The Razer company has replenished the line of gaming accessories with a new keyboard with a long name — BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed. The novelty is aimed at those who are looking for a compact, quiet and customizable keyboard with a reliable wireless connection.
The Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed is a keyboard without a digital block, equipped with third-generation Razer Orange mechanical switches with tactile feedback. The main advantage of the model is support for hot-swappable switches, including 3- and 5-pin switches. Users can easily replace the standard switches with others, depending on their personal preferences.
In the design of the keyboard, special attention is paid to reducing the noise level. Internally used:
- double layer of noise-absorbing foam,
- pre-lubricated stabilizers,
- steel upper plate for eliminating rattle,
- damping tape on the board for muting high-frequency sounds.
This makes the model one of the quietest in the BlackWidow lineup, while maintaining a pleasant tactile sensation when pressed.
Connection and autonomy
The keyboard supports Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology, which provides minimal delay and a stable connection. There is also a Bluetooth module that allows you to connect to three devices at the same time. A keyboard and a compatible mouse can be connected to one receiver, which frees up USB ports.
In energy-saving mode, the keyboard can work up to 980 hours on a single charge – one of the best indicators among gaming models.
BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed received:
- multifunctional roller and three customizable buttons to control sound, playback and charge level,
- support for settings in Razer Synapse, where you can remap keys and create unique visual styles through Chroma Studio.
The keyboard is now available for order on Razer’s official website at a price of $179.99.
