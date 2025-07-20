Range Rover brand has its own logo for the first time since 1970

Jaguar Land Rover has officially unveiled a new logo for the Range Rover brand. This is the first change to the brand’s logo since the model was launched more than half a century ago. The new logo features two stylized “R” letters and uses a wide, minimalist font that echoes the brand’s visual aesthetic.

What’s changed

The new logo will not replace the familiar Range Rover lettering on the hood and rear of the cars. It will be used in situations where the standard lettering is inappropriate — for example, on accessories, decorative elements, in patterns and corporate identity for events.

The update of the symbolism is part of the House of Brands strategy, within which Jaguar Land Rover has identified four key sub-brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. Each of them receives its own style and marketing identity. Jaguar has already updated its corporate identity, Defender and Discovery are next.

At the same time, the Land Rover name does not disappear. According to JLR CEO Adrian Mardell, it becomes a “sign of trust” – a marker of platforms, technologies and off-road capabilities, remaining on the cars themselves, in online resources and at dealers.

New visual code

Along with the logo, the so-called Range Rover Pattern was introduced – a corporate pattern, stylized as a chessboard with an integrated logo. It is not yet specified where exactly it will be used, but it is possible that it will appear in the design elements of the body, interior or special versions. Thus, the brand continues to emphasize its uniqueness in the JLR line, distancing itself from the utilitarian Land Rover models.