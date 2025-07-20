Range Rover brand has its own logo for the first time since 197020.07.25
Jaguar Land Rover has officially unveiled a new logo for the Range Rover brand. This is the first change to the brand’s logo since the model was launched more than half a century ago. The new logo features two stylized “R” letters and uses a wide, minimalist font that echoes the brand’s visual aesthetic.
What’s changed
The new logo will not replace the familiar Range Rover lettering on the hood and rear of the cars. It will be used in situations where the standard lettering is inappropriate — for example, on accessories, decorative elements, in patterns and corporate identity for events.
The update of the symbolism is part of the House of Brands strategy, within which Jaguar Land Rover has identified four key sub-brands: Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar. Each of them receives its own style and marketing identity. Jaguar has already updated its corporate identity, Defender and Discovery are next.
At the same time, the Land Rover name does not disappear. According to JLR CEO Adrian Mardell, it becomes a “sign of trust” – a marker of platforms, technologies and off-road capabilities, remaining on the cars themselves, in online resources and at dealers.
New visual code
Along with the logo, the so-called Range Rover Pattern was introduced – a corporate pattern, stylized as a chessboard with an integrated logo. It is not yet specified where exactly it will be used, but it is possible that it will appear in the design elements of the body, interior or special versions. Thus, the brand continues to emphasize its uniqueness in the JLR line, distancing itself from the utilitarian Land Rover models.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Range Rover brand has its own logo for the first time since 1970 car design
Along with the logo, the so-called Range Rover Pattern was introduced – a signature pattern stylized as a chessboard with an integrated logo.
Mobile proxies from KeyProxy – an Indispensable tool for traffic arbitrage internet promo
Traffic arbitrage is a key area of internet marketing where specialists buy traffic on certain platforms and resell it on others, earning profit from the difference in cost.
Range Rover brand has its own logo for the first time since 1970
The compact Yaber T1 Pro projector weighs 1.25 kg and costs $160
Retro console GamerCard plays games for NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, Game Boy and PlayStation
Windows Copilot Vision will now analyze the entire screen
UGREEN MagFlow 25W – the first power bank with Qi 2.2 certification
Seagate Exos M and IronWolf Pro – the first 30TB HAMR drives
AI will summarize Google news. Sites will continue lose traffic
Commodore releases first computer in 30 years
Windows 11’s power saving mode will become more adaptive
EU postpones tax implementation for Apple, Google and Meta
Google is merging Android and ChromeOS operating systems