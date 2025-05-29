OnePlus Ace 5 Extreme Edition – Dimensity 9400+ and AMOLED screen 144 Hz for $29529.05.25
OnePlus released a new Ace 5 Extreme Edition flagship in China, aimed at the gaming audience. The device is based on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and set a performance record among all gadgets with this chip, scoring 3.22 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark.
The model is equipped with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (2800 × 1272 pixels) and a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The central processor works at a clock frequency of up to 3.73 GHz, which provides high performance in resource-intensive games. The smartphone received a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor and optical stabilization, supplemented by an eight-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module. The front camera is 16-megapixel.
A 6700 mAh battery with support for SuperVOOC fast charging with a power of 100 W is responsible for autonomy. The smartphone implements bypass power technology, which helps reduce heat load during games and intensive use.
Main characteristics of OnePlus Ace 5 Extreme Edition
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ (3.73 GHz)
- Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 1.5K (2800 × 1272p) and a frequency of 144 Hz
- Cameras:
- Main: 50 MP (Sony IMX906, OIS) + 8 MP ultra-wide
- Front: 16 MP
- Battery: 6700 mAh with support for fast charging 100 W SuperVOOC
- Feature: bypass charging technology reduces heating at high load
OnePlus Ace 5 Extreme Edition prices in China
OnePlus offers the device at very aggressive prices:
- 12/256 GB — ~$295
- 16/256 GB — ~$330
- 12/512 GB — ~$355
- 16/512 GB — ~$390
- 16 GB/1 TB — ~$460
There is no information about the launch of the OnePlus Ace 5 Extreme Edition outside of China yet.
