Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 for laptops officially unveiled27.06.25
Nvidia has officially introduced the GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop mobile graphics card – a new entry-level solution based on the Blackwell architecture, designed for installation in gaming laptops. The new product is based on the GB207 graphics chip.
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop has 2560 CUDA cores, is equipped with a 128-bit bus and uses eight gigabytes of GDDR7 video memory. The declared power consumption level can reach 115 W, taking into account the operation of Dynamic Boost technology, which adds another 15 W to the base limit. According to tests, in synthetic loads the model is inferior to the GeForce RTX 5060 by about 21-22% at a similar level of heat dissipation.
The first laptops with the new video adapter have already been introduced to the Chinese market. Local brands have started selling devices with this configuration at a price of about 6,500 yuan, which is equivalent to about 900 US dollars.
Buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 for desktop
In parallel with the announcement of the mobile version of the GeForce RTX 5050, new information about its desktop modification began to arrive. According to leaks, the release of the most affordable video card in the NVIDIA Blackwell line will take place on July 1 – a few weeks earlier than the original plan. The company’s partners who are engaged in the production of graphics solutions under their own brands have already been notified of the postponement.
Manufacturers have received permission to begin mass deliveries of the GeForce RTX 5050 to retail, but not all of them will have time to ensure the availability of cards before the start of sales. The postponement of the date will also affect media content: some vendors will not have time to send press samples on time, which is why most reviews will most likely appear after the new product is released on the market.
According to preliminary information, the desktop GeForce RTX 5050 will largely repeat the mobile version. It is based on the same GB207 graphics processor with 2560 CUDA cores and a 128-bit memory bus. The video card will receive eight gigabytes of GDDR6 video memory with an effective speed of 20 Gbit/s. The memory bandwidth will be 320 GB/s, and power consumption will reach 130 W.
