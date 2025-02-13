New generation Asus Zenbook DUO with two 3K OLED touchscreens is now available in Ukraine

Asus has introduced the Zenbook DUO (2024) UX8406 ​​in Ukraine – an ultraportable laptop with two 14-inch OLED displays that can be rotated 180° and used as a single 19.8-inch screen.

The new product is based on the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, equipped with 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 2 TB SSD PCIe 4.0. ASUS Lumina displays support 3K resolution, 120 Hz frequency and 16:10 aspect ratio. Autonomy is provided by a 75 Wh battery. Among the interfaces are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and HDMI 2.1.

The Asus Zenbook DUO comes with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard that allows you to work in different modes: a classic laptop, a dual-screen device or a desktop PC. The case is made of recycled materials and meets the military standard MIL-STD-810H.

The cost of the Asus Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA) in Ukraine is 104,000 UAH.