Microsoft 365 Premium – new plan with Office and Copilot Pro for $20 per month04.10.25
Microsoft has introduced Microsoft 365 Premium, a new subscription that combines classic office applications with the advanced features of Copilot Pro. The cost is $20 per month.
What’s included in Microsoft 365 Premium
- Copilot Pro with maximum image generation limits, access to GPT-4o voice, Deep Research, Vision and Actions features, as well as standard text capabilities.
- Family-level Office suite for six people: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook with integrated Copilot.
- Cloud storage – 1 TB per user.
- New Researcher and Analyst agents to help analyze data and create reports directly in Word, PowerPoint and Excel.
- Fully updated icons for all Office applications for the first time in 7 years.
The separate Copilot Pro subscription is effectively a thing of the past: it will no longer be sold, although existing users will retain access. Microsoft emphasizes that Premium was created for entrepreneurs, professionals, and those who work with resource-intensive tasks and need maximum power.
The main competitor to Microsoft 365 Premium is ChatGPT Plus from OpenAI, which also costs $20 per month and includes access to GPT-5, extended limits, file uploads, data analysis, and image generation.
Microsoft is betting that their subscription combines both office tools and AI capabilities, offering a more “universal” product.
