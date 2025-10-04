Microsoft 365 Premium – new plan with Office and Copilot Pro for $20 per month

Microsoft has introduced Microsoft 365 Premium, a new subscription that combines classic office applications with the advanced features of Copilot Pro. The cost is $20 per month.

What’s included in Microsoft 365 Premium

Copilot Pro with maximum image generation limits, access to GPT-4o voice, Deep Research, Vision and Actions features, as well as standard text capabilities.

Family-level Office suite for six people: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote and Outlook with integrated Copilot.

Cloud storage – 1 TB per user.

New Researcher and Analyst agents to help analyze data and create reports directly in Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

Fully updated icons for all Office applications for the first time in 7 years.

The separate Copilot Pro subscription is effectively a thing of the past: it will no longer be sold, although existing users will retain access. Microsoft emphasizes that Premium was created for entrepreneurs, professionals, and those who work with resource-intensive tasks and need maximum power.

The main competitor to Microsoft 365 Premium is ChatGPT Plus from OpenAI, which also costs $20 per month and includes access to GPT-5, extended limits, file uploads, data analysis, and image generation.

Microsoft is betting that their subscription combines both office tools and AI capabilities, offering a more “universal” product.