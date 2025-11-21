Meta to introduce anti-plagiarism tool to Instagram Reels

Meta has introduced a new tool to help creators protect their Reels on Facebook from unauthorized use by others. The system is called Facebook Content Protection and is part of Meta’s broader initiative to support original content.

When the system detects that a video has been used without permission, the creator receives a notification. They can block the visibility of the material on Facebook and Instagram, track its performance, or add a link with the “original” label to their profile. If the creator does not object to the publication, they can voluntarily allow the video to remain on the platform.

The protection technology is built on Rights Manager algorithms and allows you to create a list of accounts that are officially allowed to use the content. Videos from these users are not automatically marked as copies.

The protection only applies to videos published to Facebook or uploaded through the cross-posting feature from Instagram. The tool is automatically available to creators who participate in Facebook Content Monetization and meet the requirements for virtue and originality. Other users can apply through the Professional Account or a special section on the Meta website. Facebook Content Protection is only available in the mobile version, but the company is already testing its integration on the desktop platform.