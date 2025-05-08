MEGOGO service launches app for Apple Vision Pro08.05.25
Ukrainian service MEGOGO was the first to adapt its video content for the Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. The MEGOGO VR program is already available to users in Ukraine and abroad with support for Ukrainian and English languages.
The new format allows you to watch movies, series and TV channels in mixed reality, where digital content is integrated into real space. Thanks to Apple Vision Pro, users get the opportunity to place virtual “windows” in the physical environment, control the interface using their gaze, gestures and voice, enjoying high-quality images and spatial sound – all without a remote control or screen.
Mixed reality viewing allows you to create a virtual cinema anywhere – in the living room or even on an airplane. The user can either completely immerse themselves in the video or leave part of the real world in the field of view. Spatial sound is synchronized with head movements, which increases the effect of presence.
The content of the program corresponds to the version for Meta Quest, launched in 2024: more than 100 thousand hours of video, including blockbusters, series, exclusive premieres and live broadcasts of TV channels.
Apple Vision Pro is a mixed reality headset that combines the functions of virtual (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Introduced in 2023, it runs on the visionOS platform and allows you to place applications in the surrounding space with control using eyes, voice and gestures.
The device has more than 23 million pixels on two microdisplays, supports 3D sound, eye, hand and face tracking, as well as transparent vision of the real world. All this provides deep immersion in the virtual environment without losing touch with reality.
The headset is built on Apple’s M2 and R1 chips, supports an external battery, keyboards and trackpads. The main usage scenarios are content viewing, working with virtual displays, gaming and video calling with the effect of physical presence.
