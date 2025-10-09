Megogo Megopack Y subscription includes YouTube Premium09.10.25
Media service Megogo announced a partnership with Google and introduced a new subscription package Megopack Y, which combines the best features of Megogo and YouTube. Ukrainian users will get access to the maximum set of Megogo content and YouTube Premium services in one tariff.
Megopack Y includes Megogo’s “Maximum” subscription, which covers television, films, series, educational, sports, music and children’s content, as well as YouTube Premium with YouTube Music. The company notes that the total cost of the package is more profitable than paying for the two services separately.
According to Megogo co-founder Volodymyr Borovik, this cooperation is an important step in the development of the platform ecosystem. He emphasized that the combination of Megogo with YouTube Premium creates new value for users, allowing them to combine global digital practices with local needs. In wartime conditions, Borovyk noted, Ukrainians especially need emotional relief and positive impressions, and music and videos help them find psychological rest.
Megogo emphasizes that this is the first such collaboration with YouTube not only in Ukraine, but also in the whole world. The agreement was concluded with the participation of Google and the partners are already considering the possibility of scaling the format outside the country.
The cost of the Megopack Y package is 449 hryvnias for the first month and 499 hryvnias for the following ones. The subscription provides a single payment and full control over content, background mode support, offline access, multi-profile and no advertising.
