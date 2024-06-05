MediaTek introduced Dimensity 7300 processors. Dimensity 7300X is designed for complex smartphones

MediaTek has introduced a new line of Dimensity 7300 processors, which includes two chips: Dimensity 7300 and Dimensity 7300X.

These processors have almost identical specifications, except that the Dimensity 7300X supports dual displays, making it suitable for complex devices.

Both chips are built on a 4-nanometer process and are equipped with four Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores. Compared to the previous Dimensity 7050 model, the new processors have become more energy efficient and productive.

Both SoCs include Mali-G615 GPU and MediaTek HyperEngine technology optimized for gaming. They support Bluetooth LE Audio, 5G networks and cameras with a resolution of up to 200 MP.

MediaTek has not yet specified when devices with the new chips will hit the market, but according to rumors, one of the first smartphones with the Dimensity 7300X chip will be the Motorola Razr 50, due out this summer.