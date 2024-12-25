LG Radio+ online music service will be free

LG Electronics has introduced a new ad-supported audio service, LG Radio+. It is available on LG Smart TVs with webOS 6.0 and above in the United States and South Korea. The service offers more than 14,500 radio channels in the United States and more than 440 in Korea, including NPR, CNN Radio and Fox Radio.

LG Radio+ can be downloaded from the Content Store or activated by voice search via the Magic Remote. In 2025, LG plans to integrate the service with the LG ThinQ app and Xboom speakers.

SoundCloud has announced a new Artist plan for artists, which will be a more affordable alternative for those looking to promote their music.

The new Artist plan will cost $39 per year. It is aimed at aspiring artists and has limited functionality:

Upload limit of up to three hours of music, similar to the free plan.

Ability to boost new tracks to attract over 100 listeners.

Monetize and distribute tracks on other platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and TikTok, while retaining 100% of royalties.

Mastering II — one credit per track per month.

SoundCloud Artist Pro

For artists who need more features, SoundCloud offers an Artist Pro plan (formerly known as Next Pro) for $99 per year. It provides:

Unlimited track uploads.

Three mastering credits per month.

Advanced audience management tools.

This move by SoundCloud is making access to professional tools more affordable, which could attract more young, aspiring musicians. The new plan lets you try out basic promotion and monetization features, while the higher plan is aimed at artists with already growing audiences.