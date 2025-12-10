Keychron K2 HE – limited edition keyboard in wooden case

10.12.25

Keychron K2 HE

 

Keychron has introduced a limited edition of the K2 HE keyboard called the Wireless All-Wood Special Edition. In this version, the manufacturer has opted for a walnut body that is not typical for the market, complemented by aluminum side panels that create a well-known appearance and affect the sound of the keys during operation.

 

The model is made in a 75% format. Inside, Gateron Double-Rail magnetic switches are installed with the ability to adjust the actuation point and use the Rapid Trigger mode. The device supports three connection options: via USB Type-C or a 2.4 GHz radio channel with a polling frequency of 1000 Hz, as well as via Bluetooth 5.1 with a frequency of 125 Hz.

 

Keychron K2 HE

 

The keyboard has RGB backlighting, which can be configured via the proprietary Keychron web configurator. NKRO support ensures correct reading of all keystrokes, and compatibility with Windows and MacOS is complemented by complete interchangeable caps for different layouts.

 

The limited edition is priced at $200, which significantly exceeds the cost of the standard K2 HE. The company explains this by the use of natural wood and a limited edition.


