Intel wants to make money by making chips for the US Department of Defense18.09.24
Intel is facing serious challenges that call into question its future as a processor leader. Competition from companies such as AMD and Qualcomm, as well as massive investments in the semiconductor sector and problems with the 13th and 14th Core series processors led to a deterioration in financial performance. In response, there have been rumors about a possible sale of part of Intel’s business, and Qualcomm is considering the possibility of buying some of the company’s assets. However, Intel continues to look for ways to strengthen its position.
One such step was the conclusion of an agreement with the US Department of Defense within the framework of the secret Secure Enclave program. This program aims to produce advanced chips for military and intelligence applications, which will allow Intel to receive $3.5 billion in government grants. Chip production will be concentrated in factories in several states, including a facility in Arizona.
While the details of the deal have not been disclosed, there are speculations that Intel will develop artificial intelligence chips for military drones and computing systems that use generative AI in intelligence. However, despite the participation in this project, it is unlikely that it will significantly change the current state of the company in the market. Intel’s plans to freeze construction of a $30 billion plant in Germany and the possible sale of Altera’s FPGA division underscore the serious challenges facing the company.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Ajax Systems continued to expand its ecosystem of devices by introducing video surveillance cameras and a video recorder for managing video streams. A fairly conservative and established type of device, traditionally for the company, was supported by deep development of software and components.
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus 515 (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Intel wants to make money by making chips for the US Department of DefenseIntel processor USA war
While the details of the deal have not been disclosed, there are speculations that Intel will develop artificial intelligence chips for military drones and computing systems that use generative AI in intelligence
Spotify will add parental controls for child users of the main appapplications Spotify update
Spotify has launched a pilot program offering a new type of premium membership for children under 13, integrating them into the main Spotify app but with additional parental control features