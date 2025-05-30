Grok AI Mask will be in Telegram this summer30.05.25
Pavel Durov announced on his Telegram channel that he has signed a one-year agreement with Elon Musk’s xAI company. As part of this partnership, the Grok chatbot will be deeply integrated into Telegram and will be available to more than a billion users.
According to Durov, starting in the summer, Grok will become a default tool in Telegram, with access in all versions of the program. He noted that cooperation with xAI will not only expand the functionality of the messenger, but also bring Telegram $300 million, as well as a 50% share of the revenue from xAI subscriptions issued through Telegram.
Grok integration will give Telegram users the following capabilities:
- automatically summarize long messages and documents;
- change text style and add details;
- answer queries directly from the search interface;
- verify the authenticity of information in channels;
- moderate group chats;
- create stickers and avatars based on queries.
Despite the wide announced functionality, Grok has recently been experiencing unstable behavior. xAI stated that this is due to external interference, but recalled that errors and “hallucinations” are typical for all AI models. Full integration of Grok into Telegram is expected this summer.
