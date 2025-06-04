Gemini AI will summarize videos in Google Drive

Google is expanding the capabilities of its Gemini AI assistant, integrated into the cloud service. Now it can work not only with text files or PDF documents, but also analyze videos. Users have the opportunity to find out the content of the video without watching it in full, for this it is enough to ask a question or ask for a short summary.

The functionality is implemented in the familiar format of the chat interface used by other Gemini services. For example, if a video recording of a conference is stored in Drive, the assistant can automatically collect all the key tasks that were heard in the conversation. However, there is an important condition – the video must contain English subtitles, otherwise content analysis will not be available.

The new feature is activated in the preview window or when opening a file in a separate tab. It appears gradually – full deployment may take several weeks. Access to it is available to Google Workspace and Google One subscribers at the AI ​​Premium tariff, as well as owners of Gemini Business and Enterprise packages.

In parallel, another innovation has appeared in the Drive video player – the ability to view statistics. The “Details” section now displays the number of views, allowing you to assess how actively the video is used within a team or organization.