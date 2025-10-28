Gaming Copilot in Windows 11 takes screenshots during gaming

Windows 11 continues to attract attention with new features related to artificial intelligence. Users have discovered that Microsoft’s new assistant Gaming Copilot automatically takes screenshots during gameplay, and this feature is enabled by default.

Gaming Copilot resembles the familiar chatbot aimed at Xbox account owners. However, on the ResetEra forum, one user noticed unexpected behavior of the assistant: it began to transmit screenshots and other data to Microsoft, including elements of the gameplay. After studying the settings, it turned out that anyone who did not go into the privacy settings was actually helping to train the algorithms on their own gaming sessions.

How to disable automatic Copilot screenshots in Windows 11

In the Game Bar → Settings → Privacy menu, there is the “Train a model on text” option, which is enabled immediately after installing the operating system. In addition, Copilot can use voice interactions for training, although this feature is not started automatically. In addition, the tool collects personalization data, information about the device’s memory, and all dialogues that users have with the assistant itself.

To disable the transfer of such data, you need to open the Game Bar, select Copilot, click on the gear icon at the bottom of the screen, and go to the privacy section, where you can manually deactivate all training settings. Despite this, Windows 11 continues to integrate artificial intelligence technologies more deeply into the system.

The information appeared against the backdrop of a series of Microsoft decisions that caused dissatisfaction among gamers. The company has raised the price of Xbox consoles for the second time in a year, increased the price of its Game Pass subscription by about 50%, and closed its loyalty programs. All of these changes are accompanied by the reduction of more than 9,000 employees and the corporation’s increased focus on developing services based on artificial intelligence.