Gaming Copilot in Windows 11 takes screenshots during gaming28.10.25
Windows 11 continues to attract attention with new features related to artificial intelligence. Users have discovered that Microsoft’s new assistant Gaming Copilot automatically takes screenshots during gameplay, and this feature is enabled by default.
Gaming Copilot resembles the familiar chatbot aimed at Xbox account owners. However, on the ResetEra forum, one user noticed unexpected behavior of the assistant: it began to transmit screenshots and other data to Microsoft, including elements of the gameplay. After studying the settings, it turned out that anyone who did not go into the privacy settings was actually helping to train the algorithms on their own gaming sessions.
How to disable automatic Copilot screenshots in Windows 11
In the Game Bar → Settings → Privacy menu, there is the “Train a model on text” option, which is enabled immediately after installing the operating system. In addition, Copilot can use voice interactions for training, although this feature is not started automatically. In addition, the tool collects personalization data, information about the device’s memory, and all dialogues that users have with the assistant itself.
To disable the transfer of such data, you need to open the Game Bar, select Copilot, click on the gear icon at the bottom of the screen, and go to the privacy section, where you can manually deactivate all training settings. Despite this, Windows 11 continues to integrate artificial intelligence technologies more deeply into the system.
The information appeared against the backdrop of a series of Microsoft decisions that caused dissatisfaction among gamers. The company has raised the price of Xbox consoles for the second time in a year, increased the price of its Game Pass subscription by about 50%, and closed its loyalty programs. All of these changes are accompanied by the reduction of more than 9,000 employees and the corporation’s increased focus on developing services based on artificial intelligence.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
The Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41, while a gaming laptop, offers plenty of features for everyday and work tasks. This well-balanced solution features a larger 17.3-inch display, making it a more than just a gaming machine. Let’s take a closer look.
Acer Nitro V 17 ANV17-41 gaming laptop review
Logitech MX Master 4 mouse review: feedback
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Oppo Reno14 smartphone review: ambitions
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Gaming Copilot in Windows 11 takes screenshots during gaming artificial intelligence Microsoft voice assistant Windows
Microsoft Gaming Copilot automatically takes screenshots during gameplay, and this feature is enabled by default.
Kyivstar reaches $3 billion capitalization after listing on Nasdaq business Kyivstar
Kyivstar has significantly increased its market value after entering the American stock exchange Nasdaq
Gaming Copilot in Windows 11 takes screenshots during gaming
Kyivstar reaches $3 billion capitalization after listing on Nasdaq
Artificial intelligence handles 85% of support requests Action
183 million email addresses hacked – change your passwords
AI increase buyers inequality with individual prices generation
Incarcerated hacker Anonymous hacked prison system and cut off prisoners’ sentences
ChatGPT’s popularity don’t grow anymore