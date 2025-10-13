Dell Pro Rugged 10 and 12 rugged tablets has Intel Core Ultra and SSD13.10.25
Dell has introduced two new rugged Windows tablets, the Pro Rugged 10 and Pro Rugged 12. Both devices are designed for professionals working in harsh or extreme environments and are positioned as the lightest fully rugged 10- and 12-inch tablets. The new products are equipped with modern Intel Core Ultra 200V processors with an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), which provides local processing of artificial intelligence tasks directly on the device.
Both models belong to the Copilot+ PC class, which means support for local AI features of Windows 11 Pro. The tablets have a system of two hot-swappable batteries, so the device will not require shutdown when changing the battery. The IP66 rating ensures resistance to dust and high-pressure water jets, and compliance with military standards MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461G confirms resistance to drops, vibrations and electromagnetic interference.
The older Pro Rugged 12 model weighs 1.31 kg and is equipped with a 12-inch touchscreen with FHD + resolution and brightness up to 1200 nits. The younger version of the Pro Rugged 10 weighs 1.04 kg and has a display with a brightness of up to 1000 nits. Both screens are made in a 16:10 format, support operation with gloves and in the rain, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects against scratches. Configurations with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 7 are also available.
Dell Pro Rugged 10 and 12 Specifications
The devices are powered by Intel Core Ultra 200V processors, complemented by up to 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a removable SSD with a capacity of up to 2 TB. The Ultra 7 versions use Intel Arc 140V graphics, and the Ultra 5 models use Arc 130V. Security features include TPM 2.0, a fingerprint scanner, a smart card reader, a mechanical webcam shutter, and Windows Hello facial recognition. USB-C ports, batteries, and storage are user-replaceable.
A wide range of accessories is available for the devices – a full-size keyboard with IP66 protection, a stylus, rotating straps, and magnetic VESA mounts. The Pro Rugged 12 model additionally offers advanced interfaces and an optional long-range barcode scanner, while the 10-inch version has a compact 50×50 mm VESA mount.
Dell offers ProSupport with next business day on-site service for up to 5 years for both models. The new products are already available in Germany starting at €2,909 for the Pro Rugged 10 and €3,129 for the Pro Rugged 12. In the UK, starting prices are £2,523 and £2,715, and in the US, $2,670 and $2,990, respectively.
