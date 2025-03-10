Dell Alienware has released three new monitor models10.03.25
Dell has announced the release of new gaming monitors under the Alienware brand. The 27-inch Alienware AW2725D will go on sale in the summer, which will receive a QD-OLED screen with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 280 Hz and a color coverage of DCI-P3 99%. The manufacturer claims high color accuracy (Delta E<2). The cost of the device will be $549, which makes it a competitor to the Samsung Odyssey G61SD with similar characteristics.
Dell has also already launched the Dell Alienware AW2725Q model. This 27-inch monitor offers 4K resolution and a frequency of 240 Hz, and its price is $899. Another novelty is the Alienware AW3425DW, which will go on sale at the end of April. This is a 34-inch curved display based on QD-OLED with a frequency of 240 Hz, its price will be $799.
Thus, Dell continues to develop its line of gaming monitors, offering models with high characteristics for an affordable price.
