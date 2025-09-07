Court orders Google to pay $425 million for violating user privacy07.09.25
A US federal court has ordered Google to pay $425 million in damages for privacy violations. According to the ruling, the company continued to collect data from millions of users even after they had turned off the tracking feature in their accounts. The BBC reports.
The court found Google guilty on two of the three counts, while the company’s actions were not qualified as malicious. The class action lawsuit was filed in July 2020 and affected about 98 million users and 174 million devices. The plaintiffs claimed that Google had access to their mobile devices and continued to collect, store and use data despite the disabled settings.
The lawsuit noted that similar practices affected hundreds of thousands of applications, including Uber and Lyft, Alibaba and Amazon marketplaces, as well as Meta social networks – Facebook and Instagram.
The company said the court’s decision distorts the principles of how Google products work. A representative of the corporation told the BBC that the company intends to appeal, emphasizing that users have tools to manage their data and their choices are respected.
The plaintiffs’ lawyer, David Boyes, expressed satisfaction with the jury’s decision. In turn, Google clarified that when disabling the “Web & App History” function, information may be collected by services that use Google Analytics, but this data, according to the company, does not allow identifying specific users.
Against the background of the process, the paper of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, increased in price by more than 9%. This happened after a federal court ruled that the company is not obliged to sell the Chrome browser, but must provide competitors with more data.
Earlier it was reported that Google retained the ability to conclude agreements to install its search engine by default in third-party browsers. The corporation pays Apple about $26 billion to keep Google Search in Safari. For Mozilla, the developer of Firefox, such a partnership is critical to survival, as it provides the bulk of its revenue.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
The new ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWН is equipped with a top-of-the-line Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. Let’s see what the model has to offer in the new generation
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Court orders Google to pay $425 million for violating user privacy court of law Google USA
US federal court orders Google to pay $425 million in damages for privacy violations
Korea give robots to lonely old people robot
The Hyodol robot speaks in a friendly voice and supports emotional dialogues. It reminds you to take food and medicine
Court orders Google to pay $425 million for violating user privacy
Korea give robots to lonely old people
ChatGPT Drives Ex-Yahoo CEO to Murder and Suicide
Garmin Fenix 8 Pro is the first watch with satellite communication and MicroLED displays
Instagram app finally arrives on Apple iPad
Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra tablets with Dimensity 9400+ and Dynamic AMOLED 2X unveiled
Acer at IFA 2025: Acer Swift 16 AI on Intel Panther Lake processors and Predator Helios and Nitro V update
Samsung introduced two new speaker systems at IFA 2025
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE smartphone already in Ukraine
World of Tanks gets biggest update. Tier 11 tanks are now available
Court allows Google keep Chrome browser and Android OS
Samsung Galaxy A17 5G with Exynos 1330, 6.7″ Super AMOLED display and 50 MP camera presented in Europe
Windows 11 and Android devices will be able to sync their clipboards