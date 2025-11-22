Chinese hackers carried out the first-ever AI cyber espionage22.11.25
Cyberspies from China used Claude Code AI to launch a multi-layered attack on about thirty major companies and government agencies.
The GTG-1002 group, which is associated with the Chinese government, carried out a large-scale cyberattack using the Claude Code AI tool. This is the first documented case of such an operation being carried out with virtually no human intervention. Technology companies, financial institutions, chemical manufacturers and public sector structures were targeted.
Details of the Chinese hacking
After detecting suspicious activity, Anthropic launched an internal investigation to determine the scope of the incident. Within ten days, the company blocked accounts that could have been involved in the attack, warned affected customers and coordinated further steps with the responsible authorities. The company also published a detailed report describing the course of events.
The investigation revealed that the cyberattack relied on the capabilities of artificial intelligence models that were not used in similar scenarios a year ago. AI Claude gained access to various software tools using open standards such as the Model Context Protocol. This allowed it to independently collect data from the Internet, perform searches, perform technical operations, and use software with network scanning and password cracking functions.
How was AI used in the hack?
The report explains that the framework developed by the operators was used by Claude to build and manage the complex structure of the cyberoperation. The system created several subagents, each of which was responsible for separate stages of the attack: from mapping potential penetration zones and analyzing the infrastructure to finding vulnerabilities and developing ways to use them. After generating exploits and preparing payloads, a person only viewed the results of the AI’s work and allowed further actions. This took from two to ten minutes.
In the following stages, the subagents performed operations to search for credentials, elevate privileges, move around the network, and gain access to confidential information. The final phase involved obtaining data, which was also approved by the operator after checking the results of the model.
Such incidents are becoming more frequent. As previously reported, the Kimsuky group, which is associated with North Korea, used ChatGPT artificial intelligence to create a fake South Korean military ID, which allowed to increase the effectiveness of the phishing attack.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Black Friday is a marathon of discounts. You can be skeptical about it, actively prepare for it, or look at the offers from time to time. But you can make some rational purchases with discounts. We will tell you where and how you can save money
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Inexpensive robot vacuum cleaner – which to buy in 2025
Apple’s 10 innovations that changed industry
Ultrathin laptops 2025 – review of the best
Chinese hackers carried out the first-ever AI cyber espionage china hacker
Cyberspies from China used Claude Code AI for a multi-layered attack on about thirty large companies and government agencies.
Meta to introduce anti-plagiarism tool to Instagram Reels Instagram update video
When the system detects that a video has been used without permission, the Instagram Reels author receives a notification.
Chinese hackers carried out the first-ever AI cyber espionage
Meta to introduce anti-plagiarism tool to Instagram Reels
Samsung Smart Keyboard – compact aluminum keyboard with AI call button and DeX support
Ajax Systems Special Event: 55 new devices, wireless devices with Grade 3, Superior MegaHub for 999 devices
BenQ released 4K projector for entertainment venues
Asus ProArt P16 equipped with 4K OLED screen, RTX 5090 graphics and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Baseus Nomos II docking station have many ports, Qi2, charging up to 245W, and retractable cables
Samsung Galaxy Book5 Edge – compact ARM laptop with 5G
Unisoc T9300 chip supports 200MP cameras and satellite communication
Epic Games Store will allow gift games to friends
Bitcoin fell below $90,000. Still forming or its collapse already?
AMD Ryzen 5 7500X3D – perhaps the most efficient mid-range processor
Audi unveiled concept of its first Formula 1 racing car