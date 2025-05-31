China stopped selling DJI Mavic drones to Ukraine, but increased exports to russia31.05.25
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on May 28 that Chinese drones, in particular the Mavic model, have become inaccessible to the Ukrainian side and a number of European countries, while Russia continues to receive such devices without restrictions.
According to the head of state, production lines are operating at the RAIS with the participation of Chinese representatives, which allows the number of drones at the disposal of the Russian army to be regularly increased.
The information about the decrease in supplies was also confirmed by a European official quoted by the agency. “When someone asks whether China is helping Russia, how should we evaluate these steps?” — V. Zelenskyy noted skeptically.
There has been no official comment from the Chinese authorities on the Ukrainian president’s statement so far. However, on the eve of the meeting, the representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning again emphasized that China does not transfer lethal weapons to any of the parties to the conflict and adheres to strict control over the export of dual-use goods.
“China’s position on the Ukrainian issue remains consistent and clear. We advocate a ceasefire and promote peace negotiations. China has never supplied lethal weapons to any party and strictly controls dual-use goods,” Mao Ning said, adding that Beijing opposes “unfounded accusations and political manipulations.”
Despite claims of neutrality, China’s actions are causing debate about its actual position in the context of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The British The Guardian reported on a major cyberattack, which is behind the Russian GRU, namely unit 26165 — better known as APT28 or Fancy Bear. images from 10,000 video surveillance cameras installed at border crossings, railway junctions and military facilities in Ukraine, as well as Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.
What happened
The hackers used the cameras for a one-time recording of the situation — they received “snapshots of the moment”, rather than a constant broadcast, but this turned out to be enough to analyze the routes of supplying weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Here is how the access points were distributed:
- 80% of cameras — in Ukraine (~8000 devices)
- 10% — in Romania (~1000)
- 4% — in Poland (~400)
- 2.8% — in Hungary (~280)
- 1.7% — in Slovakia (~170)
- ~150 cameras — geography is not installed
APT28 has already been implicated in investigations into the hacking of the US Democratic Party servers in 2016, as well as in the World Anti-Doping Agency data leak.
Attack methods
The cameras are only part of the scheme.
- phishing emails with questionable content (including for adults)
- fake profiles of civil servants
- voice calls impersonating officials
- attempts to steal logistics documents: manifests, train schedules, and supply routes
The United States, Great Britain, Germany, and France issued a joint statement condemning Russia’s actions and calling for increased cyber defense of critical infrastructure.
Cybersecurity experts recommend the following measures:
- enabling multi-factor authentication
- segmenting video surveillance networks
- updating IP camera firmware
- blocking VPN access from unknown addresses
- monitoring requests via RTSP (video streaming protocol)
Special attention should be paid to the protection of the RTSP protocol, which is often used in IP cameras and allows remote control of streams – it was through it that the images could be captured.
The attack confirms that cyberwar remains the most important tool of pressure from the Russian Federation. This time, its target was not combat units, but logistics – a vital channel on which the stability of Ukraine’s defense depends.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Logitech has released new gaming headphones G522 Lightspeed. The model has a full-size speaker enclosure, a detachable microphone, a backlight, and some voice recording tools.
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
China stopped selling DJI Mavic drones to Ukraine, but increased exports to russia DJI drone events in Ukraine war
The President of Ukraine reported that Chinese drones, in particular the Mavic models, have become unavailable to the Ukrainian side and a number of European countries.
World’s first humanoid robot duel took place in China china robot
A landmark event for the world of robotics took place in China — the first kickboxing tournament among humanoid robots was held in Hangzhou.
World’s first humanoid robot duel took place in China
MSI PinSafe Design – soldering motherboards without sharp spikes
Xiaomi YU7 – crossover with 690 hp and a range of up to 835 km
Vodafone Ukraine saves 12 MWh of energy every day thanks to AI
Apple buys two-person game development company
Fujifilm X half – digital camera in retro style body
Windows Update will update all programs on your computer
Grok AI Mask will be in Telegram this summer
Twopan Nano SSD has built-in fingerprint scanner
WhatsApp has been adapted for Apple iPad
Star Wars Battlefront II sets Steam record
New Micron PCIe 6.0 SSDs support speeds of 30.25 GB/s