ChatGPT Agent will be able to control the computer23.07.25
OpenAI has taken another step in developing autonomous AI agents that can act almost like virtual assistants. A new tool called ChatGPT Agent can perform tasks on behalf of a user, using its own “virtual computer.”
What ChatGPT Agent can do
The agent works on the basis of a specially trained model, which is able to:
- search for information on websites and filter results;
- run code and analyze data;
- create spreadsheets, presentations and reports;
- manage calendar and schedule meetings;
- book restaurants, make purchases and perform routine tasks.
All the agent’s work is done using a built-in virtual computer – it can download and process files, execute commands in the terminal, view results in a visual browser.
Technology and Learning
The ChatGPT Agent model was trained on complex tasks that require the simultaneous use of many tools: text and visual browsers, a terminal, as well as support for importing user data. For training, a reinforcement learning methodology was used, similar to that used for logical thinking models.
ChatGPT Agent combines the capabilities of two previous OpenAI products – Operator and Deep Research. Behind the project is a team of 20-35 people working on both the research and product parts.
Application examples
During the demo, the agent planned a meeting by checking availability in Google Calendar, selecting a restaurant through OpenTable, and making a reservation. The user could adjust preferences along the way. Another example is preparing a detailed report on the popularity of Labubus toys compared to Beanie Babies.
The agent is also suitable for online shopping and regular small tasks, such as applying for a parking space on a schedule.
Features and Security
ChatGPT Agent not only has access to a browser, but also runs on a full-fledged virtual computer, which significantly expands its capabilities. At the same time, the agent is not very fast – it can take 15-30 minutes to complete complex tasks, but this still saves the user time.
To prevent unwanted actions, the agent always asks for permission before sending emails or making reservations. When visiting financial sites, the agent is in observation mode: the agent only works in the current tab and stops when the user switches.
Availability
OpenAI is starting a gradual rollout of ChatGPT Agent for Pro, Plus, and Team plan users. The tool is available in the tools menu or by using the
/agent command. The agent will also be available for enterprise and education subscriptions in the summer. A launch date for the European Economic Area and Switzerland has not yet been determined.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
NVIDIA introduced the Blackwell architecture, which became the basis for the GeForce RTX 50-series video cards. It made it possible to make a number of algorithms and technologies even more efficient. For example, DLSS and Frame Generation reached a new level, generating frames even better. Let’s talk about the updates in more detail
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
ChatGPT Agent will be able to control the computer artificial intelligence
ChatGPT Agent combines the capabilities of two previous OpenAI products – Operator and Deep Research
Netflix collected 95 billion hours of viewing in the first half of 2025 Netflix service statistics
Netflix has published viewing statistics for the first six months of 2025
ChatGPT Agent will be able to control the computer
AI services on Samsung Galaxy S25 are used by over 70%
AMD Threadripper PRO 9995 WX – 96-core processor for $11,700
YouTube Music gets synced music playback on multiple devices
Replacing Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 screen will cost at least half a thousand euros
Tesla Model YL – crossover enlarged version with third row of seats
Google will announce Pixel 10 and Pixel Watch 4 on August 20, 2025
Honda and Nissan to develop software for cars
Range Rover brand has its own logo for the first time since 1970