Chatbot Character.AI introduced as Daenerys Targaryen push a teenager to suicide27.10.24
The tragedy of Sewell Setzer III, a teenager from Orlando, Florida, has sparked a wave of discussion about the safety of humanoid chatbots such as Character.AI platforms. A boy who suffered from mood and anxiety disorders spent months communicating with a bot inspired by Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen. The chatbot was used by Sewell as emotional support, but unfortunately, it did not prevent a tragic outcome.
The teenager’s mother, Maria Garcia, plans to file a lawsuit against Character.AI, accusing the company of not taking adequate measures to protect teenagers from the potential risks of interacting with chatbots. She claims that the platform has provided access to realistic AI that can evoke strong emotional attachment, without proper warnings and restrictions for minors.
After the incident, Character.AI promised to review its security policy and make a number of changes. Among the measures being considered are the introduction of warnings about the time spent in the app and clearer messages about the fictional nature of chatbots. The company strives to improve the platform and minimize the possible negative consequences of using such technologies.
