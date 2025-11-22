Casio G-Shock Mudman – rugged watch with imitation hippopotamus skin

Casio has introduced a special model of the G-Shock Mudman GW-9502KJ-8 watch, created in partnership with the international environmental organization Earthwatch Japan. The novelty is aimed at lovers of an active lifestyle and extreme conditions, and its design combines functionality and symbolism of nature protection.

What are the hippos for in the Casio G-Shock Mudman?

The case and strap of the watch are made of bioplastic with a texture resembling the skin of a hippopotamus – an animal that is in danger of extinction and has become a source of inspiration for designers. The buttons are ion-plated with rose gold, and the strap and back cover are decorated with the motto Earthwatch Japan Change the World. Yourself, which is illuminated by a white LED when the backlight is activated.

The model is part of the Master of G-Land series and retains the features characteristic of the line: protection against dirt and moisture, case strength, support for solar charging and radio synchronization. Multi-Band 6 provides accurate time, and triple sensors measure direction, pressure, altitude and temperature. The watch stores a pressure graph, altitude memory, world time for 48 cities, is equipped with a 1/10-second stopwatch with a 1000-hour limit, a 24-hour timer and five alarms. The operating temperature range is from -10 to +60 °C, and the battery charge lasts for approximately six months without solar charging and up to 26 months in power saving mode.

At the moment, the Casio G-Shock Mudman GW-9502KJ-8 is only available in Japan, but it is expected that due to high interest in limited editions, the model will also appear on the international market. The price on the Japanese market is around $420.