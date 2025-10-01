Artificial intelligence in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel will work instead of the user

Microsoft introduced a “vibe bot” for Office—a new level of interaction with artificial intelligence in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Instead of writing code, users get agents that autonomously perform tasks until the result is satisfactory.

Excel: Analyst Agent

In Excel, a new mode allows even novices to work with complex data. The AI ​​agent, based on OpenAI models, automatically selects formulas, creates tables, builds graphs, and checks intermediate results. For example, you can ask Copilot to analyze sales and prepare visualizations for business reports—it will do it all.

Word: Conversational Email

In Word, the user simply formulates a goal: “summarize customer feedback” or “highlight key trends.” Copilot creates text, clarifies details, and offers several options, turning document work into a conversation.

PowerPoint: Presentation Agent

A dedicated Office agent can now create PowerPoint presentations and Word documents directly from Copilot chat. Microsoft notes that presentations have previously been a “weak point” of AI tools, but the new agent enables the creation of precisely the content users expect.

Accessibility

New features are gradually becoming available to Microsoft 365 Copilot Personal and Family subscribers. Features will first appear in the web versions, followed by desktop apps. The Office agent is launching in the US and is currently only available in English.