Adobe Premiere for iPhone with AI tools supports 4K HDR. Later on Android

Adobe has released a mobile version of Premiere for iPhone—the first release of the app, which the company announced in early September. An Android version is still in development.

The app is free and supports editing multiple tracks of video, music, text, and effects. Users can edit 4K HDR videos, automatically create subtitles, and manage color correction, shadows, and noise. For videos shot on a smartphone, a feature for quickly suppressing background noise and enhancing dialogue is available.

Premiere mobile also features tools powered by Firefly AI. These tools can generate sound effects based on a text request or even a whistled tune, create images and stickers, and turn images into short videos for smooth transitions. These features are credit-based, while Adobe’s stock library of photos, audio, and video content is available for free.

Projects created on iPhone can be transferred to the desktop version of Premiere via Adobe Cloud, but the reverse sync—from the computer to the mobile app—is not yet available.

The launch of Premiere on iOS intensifies competition in the mobile video editing market, which already includes CapCut from ByteDance, Meta Edits, Captions, and InVideo. At the same time, the company is expanding its lineup of mobile apps, which already includes Photoshop and the standalone Firefly app.