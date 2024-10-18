Adobe has added new AI tools to Photoshop and other Creative Cloud apps

Adobe announced new AI tools for its Creative Cloud products, including Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and Premiere Pro. Photoshop has a feature called Remove Distractions, which automatically finds and removes unwanted objects, such as people or wires, with a single click. Users can now choose whether to use generative AI based on the Adobe Firefly model or non-generative AI for Remove tools.

Adobe also updated the Firefly Image 3 model, which improved the variety and photorealism of the generated images, better handling complex queries. Illustrator features Objects on Path, which allows you to easily attach and place objects along the path of any shape. The tool for creating layouts on 3D models is now publicly available, and the improved Image Trace function better converts raster images to vector images.

InDesign received the Generative Expand tool to expand images to the desired layout. Premiere Pro features Generative Extend, which uses the updated Firefly AI Video model, but is still in beta testing. Most of the features are already available to users, and some new features, such as Premiere Pro’s Generative Extend, are still being tested.

Adobe introduced Project Music GenAI Control – a platform capable of generating audio from text descriptions such as “happy dance” or “sad jazz” as well as from a reference melody.

This tool allows users to customize results within a single workflow, including adjusting parameters such as tempo, intensity, repeating patterns, and structure. Users can extend the track to any length, remix the music or create endless loops.

Project Music GenAI Control was developed by Adobe in collaboration with researchers from the University of California and Carnegie Mellon University. This is currently a research project, but may become publicly available in the future. The platform does not yet have a user interface.

Adobe typically develops generative art tools for data that is under license or in the public domain to avoid potential intellectual property issues. The company is also working on watermarking technology to identify audio produced by Project Music GenAI Control, but that process is still ongoing.