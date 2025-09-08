Acer Iconia X12 and Iconia X14 – new series of versatile tablets08.09.25
At IFA 2025 in Berlin, Acer introduced two new tablets — Iconia X12 and Iconia X14. Both devices run on Android 15, are equipped with bright OLED displays and are designed for multimedia, creativity and everyday tasks.
Acer Iconia X12 is a lightweight tablet with a 12.6-inch AMOLED display (2560×1600 pixels). Equipped with an energy-efficient MediaTek Helio G99 chip, which provides up to 16 hours of work without recharging.
The tablet has 8 GB of RAM and built-in storage up to 256 GB with the ability to expand via microSD. Support for a stylus and a magnetic keyboard makes the X12 convenient for taking notes, drawing and working on the go. Weight – 500 g.
The Acer Iconia X14 has a 14-inch OLED display (1920×1200 pixels) and a built-in neural processor (NPU) for accelerated operation of AI functions. The tablet is equipped with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage up to 256 GB, four speakers, as well as support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. Weight – 910 rubles.
Both models feature USB-C, support for microSD up to 1TB, and can be used as a wireless display for a laptop. The tablets will be available in Europe in the first quarter of 2026 for:
- Acer Iconia X12 – from €369
- Acer Iconia X14 – from €310
Lego Death Star set for $1,000 is the largest in the company's history
The Lego Death Star will go on sale for $1,000 on October 1, 2025, for Lego Insiders members, and will be available for general sale on October 4.
