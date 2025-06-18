64% of global internet traffic is generated by smartphones18.06.25
Statistics have long shown that people are increasingly accessing the Internet using smartphones and tablets, bypassing desktop computers and laptops. New data confirms this trend and sets a new record.
According to the latest Statcounter report published by the TechGaged portal, in May 2025, mobile devices generated 64% of all global web traffic – this is the highest in the entire history of observations. Growth has been going on for eight consecutive quarters. For comparison, ten years ago, the share of mobile traffic was about 31%.
By operating systems, Android accounts for about 73% of traffic, iOS – about 26%, the rest of the platforms – a small share. By region, Africa leads with 69% and Asia with 65%, while in Europe and North America mobile traffic accounts for about half of the total (49% and 48%, respectively). In Oceania, this figure is lower – 39%. Poland stands out with 53% of mobile traffic.
Internet traffic from smartphones by continent:
- Africa – about 69% of traffic is from smartphones
- Asia – 65%
- South America – 51%
- Europe – 49%
- North America – 48%
- Oceania – 39%
The key reasons for the growth are the availability of inexpensive smartphones, the spread of 5G networks, especially in Asia, and the expansion of the use of mobile devices for various tasks – from entertainment to financial transactions.
Experts expect the share of mobile traffic to grow and exceed 70% in 2026, as more and more users choose smartphones as their primary way to access the Internet.
64% of global internet traffic is generated by smartphones
