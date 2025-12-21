ZF will show software to reduce tire noise in cars

ZF will present Active Noise Reduction software technology at CES 2026, which reduces tire noise in the car interior without the use of additional microphones or damping materials.

The solution is based on the Smart Chassis Sensor with a built-in accelerometer that records vibrations transmitted through the chassis. The algorithm analyzes characteristic noise patterns in the tire cavity, usually in the range of about 200 Hz, and generates counter signals through semi-active damping valves. To do this, micromovements are created in the shock absorber that do not affect its main operation, but reduce the noise level.

The current version of the technology allows you to reduce noise by more than 3 dB, and in the future the figure may increase to 10 dB. Serial launch is planned for 2028. ZF also notes that the approach can be adapted for other systems, in particular for active noise reduction from brakes.