ZF will show software to reduce tire noise in cars   

ZF will show software to reduce tire noise in cars21.12.25
ZF will present Active Noise Reduction software technology at CES 2026, which reduces tire noise in the car interior without the use of additional microphones or damping materials.
The solution is based on the Smart Chassis Sensor with a built-in accelerometer that records vibrations transmitted through the chassis. The algorithm analyzes characteristic noise patterns in the tire cavity, usually in the range of about 200 Hz, and generates counter signals through semi-active damping valves. To do this, micromovements are created in the shock absorber that do not affect its main operation, but reduce the noise level.
The current version of the technology allows you to reduce noise by more than 3 dB, and in the future the figure may increase to 10 dB. Serial launch is planned for 2028. ZF also notes that the approach can be adapted for other systems, in particular for active noise reduction from brakes.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
The best gaming laptops, mice for work, gaming keyboards, smartphones, and wireless headphones of 2025. Among them, we will highlight the most interesting ones and those that we can recommend buying.
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
ZF will show software to reduce tire noise in cars car CES development
ZF will present Active Noise Reduction software technology at CES 2026, which reduces tire noise in the vehicle interior without the use of additional microphones or damping materials.
NVIDIA will reduce supply of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards business NVIDIA videocard
NVIDIA may cut production of GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards by 30-40% in the first half of 2026
ZF will show software to reduce tire noise in cars
NVIDIA will reduce supply of GeForce RTX 50 graphics cards
Modern Mercedes-Benz Unimog get 7.7-liter V6
Honor почне випускати ігрові смартфони
Motorola introduces budget smartphone Moto G Power (2026)
Ukraine has release 112 application for emergency calls
LG introduces Micro RGB evo TVs
YouTube will be completely blocked in russia
EU will not ban internal combustion engine cars after 2035
Meta removes Facebook Messenger app for Windows and Mac
Rogbid Enduro – smartwatch with large 1100 mAh battery and $30 price