YouTube turns 20

On February 14, 2005, the Internet experienced one of its most significant transformations — on this day, the video hosting YouTube was launched, which over two decades changed media consumption and became a key platform for cultural and social change.

YouTube not only displaced traditional media, but also formed a new digital ecosystem where content creators evolved from amateur videos to full-scale studio projects. Today, it is a source of news, analytics, entertainment content and expert materials, and its audience includes billions of users around the world.

Interestingly, the first video on the platform was not a video with cats, but a recording called Me at the zoo, published on April 24, 2005 by the user jawed. In it, the author talks about elephants, and over the years of its existence, the video has gained more than 348 million views and 10.4 million comments.

First video on YouTube: