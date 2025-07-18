Windows Copilot Vision will now analyze the entire screen

Microsoft has begun testing an updated version of the Copilot Vision feature in Windows. Now the artificial intelligence is able to analyze not only individual applications, but also the entire user’s screen. The update is already available on Snapdragon-powered PCs for Windows Insiders.

Copilot Vision works on the principle of sharing: the user decides what to show the AI – a specific window, a web browser or the entire desktop. The function is activated via an icon with the image of glasses in the Copilot interface.

The updated Copilot Vision allows you to:

analyze documents, presentations, and websites;

give advice on content structure and design;

help with resume editing;

give hints during training or games.

It is important that Copilot Vision does not run in the background – unlike the Recall function, which automatically takes screenshots, Vision only sees what the user manually shows.

Previously, Microsoft has already tested Vision as a means of analyzing content in the Edge browser and images from a smartphone camera. Now the technology is becoming a full-fledged digital assistant focused on the entire user interface.

We also recall that Microsoft is working on a function for generating text descriptions of images using Copilot – it is undergoing separate testing.