The Snapchat program get completely new design

Snapchat has announced a major design overhaul for the first time in years, introducing an interface called “Simple Snapchat” as well as new AI-powered features. The updated interface now includes three main tabs: “Chat”, “Camera” and “For you”.

The Chat tab combines features like Anchor Map, Stories, and private chats, making these sections easier to access.

The For You tab uses a new recommendation system that shows videos from friends and offers personalized content recommendations.

One of the main innovations was the appearance of a new AI lens called Grandparents, which allows users to see what they will look like in old age. This lens is available through the Camera tab.

In addition, Snapchat has added an AI Memories feature that presents memories in full-screen mode, creating collages and video mixes.

Snapchat+ subscribers have access to the AI ​​Snaps feature, which is based on My Selfie technology, allowing you to create unique AI avatars based on user images.

Snapchat has already started testing the new interface and plans to fully implement it in the coming days.