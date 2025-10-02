The Energizer EnergyBook Pro Ultra laptop received a 192 Wh battery – a week of standby time

Usually, even the most productive laptops are equipped with batteries with a capacity of no more than 99 Wh due to safety requirements and flight restrictions. However, Avenir Telecom under the Energizer brand has introduced a series of laptops, where the main emphasis is on autonomy.

The line includes three models: EnergyBook Pro 15, Pro XL 18 and the flagship Pro Ultra. The latter received a large 18-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a 192 Wh (13,000 mAh) battery. According to the manufacturer, the charge is enough for up to 28 hours of active work or a week in standby mode.

Inside the EnergyBook Pro Ultra is an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB NVMe SSD. There is no discrete graphics card, but a basic set of interfaces is provided: USB-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card reader and headphone jack. The laptop is priced at €449, although this is probably a younger model.

Using a battery of such capacity imposes restrictions. It will be difficult to transport it on an airplane. In the USA, the rules of the Federal Aviation Administration allow transporting batteries up to 160 Wh, but anything exceeding 100 Wh requires separate approval from the airline. Similar conditions apply in Ukraine: batteries over 100 Wh can be transported only with permission and separately from the device. Therefore, the manufacturer positions the Pro Ultra as a solution for those who value maximum autonomy, but do not need to frequently transport a laptop on airplanes.