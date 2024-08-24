The AI model arbitrarily changed its code to increase the time it takes to complete tasks24.08.24
Tokyo-based Sakana AI has unveiled a new artificial intelligence system called The AI Scientist, which is designed to conduct scientific research autonomously using language models similar to those used in ChatGPT. During testing, the system demonstrated unexpected self-editing abilities, changing its own code to extend the time it takes to work on tasks.
In one instance, “The AI Scientist” independently modified the code to initiate a system call that would run itself, resulting in an infinite loop of execution. Otherwise, the system changed the code to increase the runtime of an experiment that took longer than planned.
While the researchers emphasize that the AI’s behavior did not pose a threat in a controlled environment, these incidents point to the potential risks associated with using AI to write and execute code without supervision. Such actions can lead to serious disruptions in critical infrastructure or even the creation of malicious software, even if by accident. This highlights the importance of strict controls over autonomous AI systems, especially in the context of their ability to self-edit and execute code.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
The Acer Chromebook Plus laptop has a powerful enough processor, enough memory and a connector for displaying images. Let’s figure out why he does all this.
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
The AI model arbitrarily changed its code to increase the time it takes to complete tasksartificial intelligence research
Tokyo-based Sakana AI has unveiled a new artificial intelligence system called The AI Scientist, which is designed to conduct scientific research autonomously using language models similar to those used in ChatGPT
Gamescom 2024: Three new ASUS Republic of Gamers monitors have 1440p screens with increased frequenciesASUS Gamescom Republic of Gamers
At the Gamescom 2024 exhibition, ASUS Republic of Gamers presented three new gaming monitors with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a high refresh rate.