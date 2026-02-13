Samsung Galaxy S26 will be presented on February 25, 2026. What will the new flagships be like?

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Unpacked presentation, which will take place on February 25. The event is expected to officially announce the new Galaxy S26 smartphone line.

When will Samsung Galaxy S26 be shown

The Samsung Galaxy S26 presentation will be held in San Francisco and will begin at 10:00 local time. According to preliminary data, the company does not plan to make significant changes to the appearance of the devices compared to the previous generation. The Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra smartphones are expected to retain flat front displays and frames with rounded corners. The main camera unit will be placed in a capsule-shaped module on the rear panel. Unlike recent changes in the design of the iPhone 17 Pro compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, the main emphasis in the new Samsung series will be on displays, processors and camera sensors.

What will be the characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy S26

It is reported that all models of the Galaxy S26 line will receive the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. At the same time, according to the Korean publication Yonhap, the Samsung Exynos 2600 chip may be used in certain versions of the devices. In any case, the new generation of smartphones should demonstrate a performance increase in relation to. Variants with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 are expected to cope with data processing tasks more effectively due to the built-in artificial intelligence capabilities.

The most noticeable changes between the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25 may affect the display. According to insider Ice Universe, the base model may receive a 6.3-inch screen with FHD + resolution instead of 6.2 inches in its predecessor. It is also expected to have 12 GB of RAM, 256 or 512 GB of storage, and a 4,300 mAh battery. The main camera is likely to retain the same configuration: a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle module, a 10 MP lens, and a 12 MP front camera.

Changes to the Galaxy S26+ model may be minimal. In addition to the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the device is reportedly expected to feature the same 6.7-inch FHD+ display, 4,900 mAh battery, 12 GB of RAM, and a similar set of cameras as the base Galaxy S26.

Differences between Samsung Galaxy S26 models

At the same time, the differences between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the previous model may be more noticeable. According to Android Headlines, the camera unit of the new smartphone will protrude slightly and will receive an updated metal finish. It is also assumed that Samsung may return to the aluminum body of the Galaxy S26 Ultra after using titanium in the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S25 Ultra models. To fully support the Qi2 standard, the company is expected to remove the S Pen digitizer layer and introduce a new way to interact with the stylus. Details about the mechanism have not yet been revealed, but it is assumed that users will be able to more easily use Qi2-enabled accessories without giving up the stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Rumors

According to Nieuwemobiel.nl, images of cases with magnetic rings indicate that the Galaxy S26 series will probably not receive built-in magnets for wireless charging. Despite the fact that the Qi2 standard with magnetic alignment was introduced several years ago, Samsung has not yet implemented it in its smartphones.

The Galaxy S26 Edge model, according to preliminary data, will receive a slightly modified design. The device will be equipped with a large rectangular camera block, the shape of which will resemble the solutions used in Google Pixel smartphones, as well as a convex oval logo. The thickness of the case may decrease to 5.5 mm compared to 5.8 mm in the Galaxy S25 Edge.

What else will be shown with the Samsung Galaxy S26

In addition to smartphones, the company may introduce new wireless headphones Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. It is expected that they will receive a more compact body and an updated shape of the legs. Both versions, according to available information, will support control using head gestures to answer and reject calls. The headphones may also feature a new Ultra Wideband chip, which will make it easier to find them via the Google Find Hub service.

Earlier, it was reported that the company is moving into an active phase of promoting the devices three weeks before the presentation of the Galaxy S26 series. In addition, images of magnetic cases allowed us to assess the possible design of the smartphones in advance and confirmed the date of the presentation.