Samsung Family Care will allow you to remotely monitor the condition of loved ones using smart devices22.08.24
Samsung announced a new Family Care service that allows you to remotely monitor the condition of loved ones using smart devices. The service was integrated into the SmartThings platform and Galaxy smartphones and was launched in Korea in June. It will be available in the US on August 16.
Family Care uses artificial intelligence to analyze users’ daily activities and send notifications about possible deviations, such as no activity for a certain time or starting to be active in the morning. The service also allows you to set reminders to check your blood pressure and take medication, control smart devices in your home, and schedule doctor appointments via your smartphone or Samsung TV.
In addition, Family Care provides the ability to track the location of loved ones, which allows you to monitor their movements, for example, when visiting doctors. The service is free, but requires a Galaxy smartphone and probably a SmartThings hub, which may be a limitation for some users. Samsung hopes that the use of artificial intelligence will increase the reliability and convenience of working with smart devices.
