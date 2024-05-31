Research: AI chatbot ChatGPT makes mistakes in 52% of software developer answers

According to a Purdue University study recently presented at the Computer-Human Interaction conference, the AI ​​service ChatGPT gives 52% of the wrong answers to programming questions. More than 517 questions on Stack Overflow were analyzed for the study.

It is especially worrying that many programmers use ChatGPT for consultations. The researchers found that 35% preferred ChatGPT and 39% did not notice the errors. Note that Stack Overflow’s traffic has fallen by about 35% in a year and a half.

A noticeable decline began after the release of ChatGPT II chat. In response, Stack Overflow announced OverflowAI – a set of functions that work on the basis of artificial intelligence. Also, Stack Overflow even decided to ban the use of ChatGPT on the platform, saying that it has doubts about the accuracy of such answers.

Stack Overflow – a question and answer site for programmers. This is the flagship website of the Stack Exchange network. It was created in 2008.