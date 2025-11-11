Red Dead Redemption 2 became the fourth best-selling game in history11.11.25
Take-Two Interactive’s financial report revealed an important detail regarding Red Dead Redemption 2. Along with news about the GTA VI postponement and the development of the Mafia series, the company reported that sales of the western have exceeded 79 million copies.
In the last quarter alone, the game, released back in 2018, sold more than 2 million copies. Total sales of both parts of the Red Dead Redemption series now amount to 106 million copies.
This result brought RDR2 to fourth place in the global ranking of the best-selling video games in history.
The top 5 best-selling games are as follows:
- Minecraft – 350 million
- GTA V – 220 million
- Wii Sports – 82.9 million
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 79 million
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 78 million
Analysts say the game could rise even higher if rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 port and updated versions for PS5 and Xbox Series come true. In this case, Red Dead Redemption 2 will quite possibly enter the top 3 games of all time.
Earlier, a research group from China and Singapore presented a paper describing the concept of a general computer. As part of their experiments, the scientists trained an AI model based on OpenAI GPT-4V to play Red Dead Redemption 2, a complex video game with a rich and diverse virtual world. The project is aimed at exploring the possibilities of creating advanced artificial general intelligence (AGI).
A special system called CRADLE was developed to interact with the computer and interpret visual and audio signals. It includes six modules. The game was chosen due to its complexity and event-richness, which provides a rich learning environment. The AI learned to control the character using a mouse and keyboard, learning game mechanics from scratch and facing various tasks, such as navigating the world and completing missions.
During the study, the AI was able to successfully complete a number of tasks in the game, although some missions, such as Protect Dutch with intense gunfights and Search House with the need to explore a complex environment, were beyond its capabilities. This project shows significant prospects for AI in learning and adapting to complex tasks in dynamic and unpredictable conditions.
According to the results of the study, a weak point of the entire system was identified – the GPT-4V machine vision system. It turned out that this AI model does not cope with processing all visual information. In particular, there is a problem with understanding the mini-map, with the perception of obstacles in the game environment and other elements. So far, the capabilities of GPT-4V are insufficient for accurate spatial-visual recognition.
