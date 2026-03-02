Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 – laptop sleeve with wireless charging and shock protection

Razer introduced the Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 With Wireless Charging for Devices with built-in wireless charging. The accessory is designed for laptops up to 16 inches. The list price is $130.

The key feature of this model is the charging modules integrated into the top of the case.

Two MagSafe zones and USB-C power delivery

The case has two built-in charging pads that support MagSafe:

a charging pad with up to 15W for iPhone;

a charging pad with up to 5W for AirPods and other compact devices.

Simultaneous charging of a smartphone and earbuds is supported. However, charging two iPhones simultaneously is not possible: only one 15W charging pad is installed, and the design does not accommodate two large devices.

Power is supplied via USB-C. The case can be connected to a 30W adapter or higher or directly to the laptop. Maximum wireless charging speed is limited to 15W.

Design and Compatibility

The case features a shock-absorbing layer to protect the laptop during transport, a soft interior lining to prevent scratches, and reinforced corners. The exterior is made of black polyester with wear and tear resistance.

Magnets built into the charging module serve dual purposes: they secure the device while charging and act as a clasp.

This accessory is compatible with laptops up to 16 inches, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro.