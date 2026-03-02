Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 – laptop sleeve with wireless charging and shock protection

Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 – laptop sleeve with wireless charging and shock protection02.03.26
Razer introduced the Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 With Wireless Charging for Devices with built-in wireless charging. The accessory is designed for laptops up to 16 inches. The list price is $130.
The key feature of this model is the charging modules integrated into the top of the case.
Two MagSafe zones and USB-C power delivery
The case has two built-in charging pads that support MagSafe:
- a charging pad with up to 15W for iPhone;
- a charging pad with up to 5W for AirPods and other compact devices.
Simultaneous charging of a smartphone and earbuds is supported. However, charging two iPhones simultaneously is not possible: only one 15W charging pad is installed, and the design does not accommodate two large devices.
Power is supplied via USB-C. The case can be connected to a 30W adapter or higher or directly to the laptop. Maximum wireless charging speed is limited to 15W.
Design and Compatibility
The case features a shock-absorbing layer to protect the laptop during transport, a soft interior lining to prevent scratches, and reinforced corners. The exterior is made of black polyester with wear and tear resistance.
Magnets built into the charging module serve dual purposes: they secure the device while charging and act as a clasp.
This accessory is compatible with laptops up to 16 inches, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Acer Nitro Lite 16 (NL16-71G) laptop review: versatile and attractive
The 2025 Acer Nitro Lite 16 features an interesting case design, gaming accents, and proven components. Let’s take a closer look at its features.
Oppo Reno 15 5G smartphone review: confident
Logitech G G325 headphones review: reliable and long-lasting
Poco M8 Pro smartphone review: give us more
Home autonomous power sources: inverters, batteries, solar panels
Top news of 2025 on hi-tech.ua
Editor’s Choice 2025. Best devices of the year by hi-tech.ua
Logitech G29 Gaming Wheel review: super car on a table
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Meta will buy AMD AI processors for $100 billion AMD artificial intelligence Facebook server
As part of the agreements, Mark Zuckerberg’s company plans to purchase AMD MI450 artificial intelligence accelerators for its data centers over five years.
LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) – 52-inch gaming monitor for $2,000 games LG monitor
The color gamut of the LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) monitor is stated at 95% DCI-P3—sufficient for both gaming and basic color work.
Meta will buy AMD AI processors for $100 billion
LG UltraGear evo (52G930B-B) – 52-inch gaming monitor for $2,000
Apple iPhone and iPad receive NATO security clearance
HP: Memory and storage now cover third of the PC cost
Garmin has released a major update for 5 smartwatches
Micron releases 3GB GDDR7 memory chips
Chery unveils diesel plug-in hybrid