Pornhub 2025 results: Ukraine no longer in top 15

Pornhub has published its annual user activity report, which presents data on the leading countries in terms of traffic, popular categories, and the most frequently used operating systems and devices. There are few significant changes compared to the previous year, but the report highlights a noticeable increase in the share of Linux users. This is due to the end of support for Windows 10 and the reluctance of part of the audience to switch to the next generation of the OS.

The full analytical document is available separately, and the focus is on the characteristics of Ukraine, the distribution of the audience by time and age, as well as the technical section of the report. The country has again entered the top 20, but has lost one position. The leaders of global traffic remain the USA, Mexico, and the Philippines, while France has dropped several places after restrictions at the national level.

Interesting terms

The term “hentai” has been the top search term globally for the fifth year in a row. Among the most viewed artists, Alex Adams, Angela White and Violet Myers were the most viewed, while the Ukrainian audience added their compatriot Josephine Jackson to the top.

Time spent

The average time users spent on the site was 9 minutes and 33 seconds – a few seconds less than a year earlier. The most noticeable decrease was recorded in the 18-24 age group. According to the report, women stayed on the site slightly longer than men on average. The largest increase in viewing time is shown by Japan, which rose to first place with an indicator of more than 11 minutes. Mexico, on the contrary, lost several positions. Ukraine took eighth place and increased the average by almost a quarter of a minute.

Users showed peak activity between 10:00 PM and midnight, with Sunday being the busiest day of the week. The minimum number of visits was recorded early in the morning on Thursday.

Countries and Demographics

In terms of gender distribution, women accounted for 38% of all global traffic, although in some countries, such as the Philippines, Colombia and Argentina, the female audience predominates. The average user age remained stable at 38 years. Young people 18–24 account for almost a third of views, and the smallest group is over 65 years old.



Devices

Smartphones remain dominant with 87% of traffic. Desktops accounted for 11%, and their usage increased significantly by more than a third. A similar increase is noticeable for tablets, although their share remains minimal. Among mobile operating systems, Android is the leader, which has strengthened its position, while iOS has lost a few percentage points. Alternative platforms have a small share.

In the desktop OS segment, Windows remains the main platform, but Linux shows a noticeable increase – more than 20% compared to last year. MacOS holds second place, and ChromeOS records a small but stable share of traffic.

Among mobile browsers, Chrome is the leader – its share continues to grow. Safari is showing a significant decline, while other browsers including Samsung, Opera and Firefox are holding steady, albeit in the smallest segment. On PC, the situation is similar, with Chrome holding the majority, Safari and Edge sharing the same positions, and new entrants like Meta Quest Browser showing notable growth.

In the gaming console category, PlayStation 5 has become the main source of traffic, while Xbox has recorded a significant decline. PlayStation 4 continues to show a gradual decline.

Movie and game characters

In the section dedicated to movie and video game characters, interest in Spider-Man has increased significantly amid anticipation for the new movie. In the gaming category, Fortnite has lost its lead to Genshin Impact for the first time in five years, while Super Mario has risen in the rankings following the release of Nintendo Switch 2.